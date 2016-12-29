Family establishes new fund to help Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center

One family established a new fund to help the Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center.

Curt and Emily Hamilton donated 25,000 dollars to start the fund.

The Sandefur Center provides employment for people with developmental and intellectual challenges.

The Hamilton's son is employed there and says it has provided him with self-worth and independence.

The fund will help them create new programs to serve disabled adults throughout the community.

The Hamilton's are challenging others to donate in recognition of the center's 50th birthday.

