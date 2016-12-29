Expansion project planned for Union Co. hospital

A 4.9 million dollar expansion project is planned for a hospital in Union County.

The Methodist Hospital Board of Directors approved a project that will focus on the relocation and expansion of the emergency room.

The project will nearly triple the amount of space and allow them to handle a larger number of patients.

A groundbreaking event is set for the spring and they hope to have it finished by December.

