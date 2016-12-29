Two historic buildings to be torn down in Rockport

After standing in Rockport since 1880, two historic buildings off Main Street will soon be coming down after they were declared unsafe in May.

Recently, the 136 year old buildings housed a photographer studio and a small beauty shop.

Both of those buildings have been vacant for quite some time. The two shared a common wall, but the wall dropped and became a hazard to people in the community. Although the buildings are coming down, Rockport's Mayor is hoping to keep some of the historic shell of the building.

"We are trying to restore and then keep some of the historic attributes that we have around town. We have a beautiful facade on one of the buildings," Rockport Mayor Gay Ann Harney Mayor said. "It has the cast iron embellishments with it along with the doors and maybe we can keep and that way we can keep that in the historic district and bring that back when we rebuild there or when somebody comes in to buy the lot to rebuild, they are able to have the facade along with two common walls that we are not going to get rid of."

Work on tearing down the buildings is scheduled to begin Saturday and should be finished in the next two weeks.

