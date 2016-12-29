Head To The Hall Game Set For #IUWBB On New Year’s Eve Against No. 14/13 Ohio State

The annual Head to the Hall game for Indiana Women’s Basketball is set for New Year’s Eve (Saturday) as it returns home to open Big Ten Play inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against No. 14/13 Ohio State. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. on CBS.

All tickets for all fans will be just $1 and are available by visiting IUHoosiers.com, calling 866-IUSPORTS or at the IU Ticket windows. The first 500 fans will also receive a poster of senior guard Alexis Gassion (available at the south lobby entrance marketing table) and Indiana will also honor junior forward Amanda Cahill for scoring her 1,000th point prior to the start of Saturday’s contest. Cahill will also be featured on the game day program.

The Seymour High School choir will sing the national anthem and a special halftime scrimmage by the Special Olympics Indiana-Monroe County Chapter will also take place.

IU (11-3, 1-0 B1G) comes into Saturday’s matchup on a 20-game home win streak – the longest in program history and the sixth longest active streak in the NCAA. The Hoosiers are also riding a current seven-game win streak including Wednesday’s Big Ten opener win at Penn State, 89-70.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics