Crews battle structure fire in Evansville

Crews battled a residential structure fire on Thursday.

It happened in the 1200 block of East Sycamore.

The residents were home when the house caught on fire.

Firefighters say high winds caused the the fire to spread to a neighboring home. Crews were able to put it out before it severely damaged it.

The house that initially caught on fire is a total loss.

No one was injured. The Red Cross was on scene to help the displaced family.

We're told firefighters saved the family dog from the house.

Officials have not determined as cause of the fire.

