Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Vanderburgh Co.

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Vanderburgh County.

Dispatch confirms the three-alarm fire happened at 2250 Viehe Drive, just off Petersburgh Road.

Crews from Scott, Elberfeld and McCutchanville Fire responded as the fire quickly spread from the garage

to the house.

The street was blocked off as they fought the flames.



The owner of this home was there when the fire started. He tells me he heard a loud "Pop", went to investigate it and saw thick, black smoke inside his garage.

He says he didn't have time to anything else besides call 9-1-1 and get his family and dog outside.

Crews tell us the living area of the house is salvageable but will probably get torn down. Crews were able to remove 90% of the homeowners belongings.



House fire on Viehe Drive in Vanderburgh Co- I can see flames at the back of the house.. pic.twitter.com/Y0uHwMNbWz — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) December 29, 2016

Just talked with a man who was driving by and called 911.. no word on if anyone was in the home pic.twitter.com/ebTHlJvoWc — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) December 29, 2016

Viehe Dr is blocked off right now. Working to get info on the cause of this fire pic.twitter.com/7zF51XHVKX — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) December 29, 2016

I'm hearing the fire may have started in the garage of this home.. pic.twitter.com/OQdrF4iXdi — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) December 29, 2016

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.