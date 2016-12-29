Huskers Pull Upset on Hoosiers in Big Ten Opener

The No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 0-1 Big Ten) opened Big Ten play inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 1-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday night, 87-83.



The first half saw resiliency out of an Indiana team that struggled to score and had to rely on its defense to dig them out of an early hole. Both teams were able to match each other's scoring through the first seven minutes of the half, but at the 12:33 mark, Nebraska started what would be a 10 – 1 run to take a 28 – 16 lead. However, the Hoosiers would respond with a run of their own.



Trailing 30 – 20, with 8:31 remaining in the first half, Indiana turned the tables and outscored the Cornhuskers 16 – 3 the remainder of half. This run saw incredible defensive play, including a stretch in which Indiana held the Cornhuskers scoreless for nearly five minutes as Nebraska scored just one point during the final 5:44 of the half. Indiana would carry a 36 – 33 lead into the break.



The second half was a back and forth affair between both teams, similar to the trend of the first half. Nebraska came out of the locker run and outscored Indiana 26 – 17 through the first 9:50 of the half, and took a 61 – 53 lead. Indiana once again called on its defense to tighten up and the Hoosiers managed to retake the lead 69 – 68 with 6:10 remaining in the game.



Nebraska would go on to win the game from there, but not without intense effort from the Hoosiers. With 38 seconds remaining on the clock, Indiana took possession down 80 – 78 and had an excellent attempt to tie the game up. James Blackmon Jr. beat his man off the dribbled and attempted to lay in the ball, however it just rimmed out. From that point, Nebraska went on to win the game at the free throw line.



Robert Johnson led tonight's offensive effort by posting an impressive 19-point effort, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 5-for-7 on his 3-point attempts. Including Johnson, all five of Indiana's starters scored in double digits. Thomas Bryant posted his sixth career double-double as he scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.



The loss against the Cornhuskers snapped a 26-game winning streak at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, a mark that was fourth in the nation and fifth in Indiana program history.



Indiana looks to bounce back from tonight's loss with an AP Top 25 matchup this Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. when they face the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals at Banker's Life Fieldhouse. The game will be available statewide on the IU Radio Network and will be aired on CBS.

Courtesy: IU Sports Information Dept.