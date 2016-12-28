USI Moves up in Top 25, Gets Set for Bluefield St.

The 11th-ranked University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team begins the 2017 calendar year with a three game homestand, beginning January 2 at 7 p.m. when it hosts Bluefield State University (1-10) at the Physical Activities Center.



The Screaming Eagles finish the homestand by restarting the Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule by welcoming William Jewell College to the PAC January 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Rockhurst University January 7 at 3:15 p.m. The USI-Rockhurst contest will feature the annual USI Alumni Association Soup and Hot Dog Dinner at the game.



Game coverage for the homestand, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on WEOA 98.5FM/1400AM and 95.7FM The Spin.



USI Men's Basketball vs. Week 8 Quick Notes:

USI moves up in national rankings. The University of Southern Indiana rose in the national rankings, moving to 11th in the D2SIDA/Media Top 25 and 20th in the NABC Division II Top 25. The number 11 ranking is the highest for USI since 2013-14.



NABC/Division II Top 25 (Div. II Official Poll)

1. Northwest Missouri State (12)

2. Fairmont State, W.Va. (4)

3. Queens, N.C.

4. West Liberty, W.Va.

5. Bellarmine, Ky.

6. Saginaw Valley State, Mich.

7. Angelo State, Texas

8. California Baptist

9. St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y.

10. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.

11. Tarleton State, Texas

12. Barry, Fla.

13. Kutztown, Pa.

14. West Texas A&M

15. San Francisco State, Calif.

16. Drury, Mo.

17. Fort Lewis, Colo.

18. Shippensburg, Pa.

19. Western Washington

20. Southern Indiana

21. Indiana, Pa.

22. Hawai'i Pacific

23. UC San Diego

24. Alabama-Huntsville

25. Southwest Minnesota State

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept.