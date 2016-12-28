Daviess Co., KY gets first family court judge

Daviess County's first family court judge was sworn in.

A ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon at the Holbrook Judicial Center in Owensboro.

We're told some of the cases Judge Julie Hawes Gordon will be handling are adoption, divorce, custody, and child support. Those cases were previously assigned to other judges.

According to Hawes Gordon bio, she's a Daviess County native with wide-ranging experience in state and federal law.

"I think that's one of my main goals as a judge is to ensure that everyone who comes before the court is Is treated with dignity and everyone deserves to be treated with respect and to have their voice heard in a meaningful way," said Judge Julie Hawes Gordon.

Judge Gordon says she's already been reviewing upcoming cases. Her six-year term as judge officially begins on Tuesday.

