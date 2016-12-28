$4.9-million Owensboro flood prevention project complete

A more than two-year flooding prevention project in Owensboro is finally over.

Those orange cones have disappeared from the Old Fairgrounds neighborhood along with the flooding problems that used to plague this place.



The neighborhood is similar to a bowl. Rainwater is collected in the street and people’s yards. It can sometimes hang around for days. East 21st Street resident Misty Head has watched countless cars stall in flood water in front of her house.

"We were stuck at home for a couple of days. We couldn't go in or out because you couldn't go in or out any way you went,” said Misty.

Misty and her neighbors won't have to worry about flooding anymore. That's because crews just wrapped up a more than $4.9-million project that will reduce flooding in the area.

Harsh Ditch 2A is designed to take rainwater from the streets to two large basins at the edge of the neighborhood.

"Streets were paved. Curbs were repaired. It's just a general overall improvement of the neighborhood,” said Wayne Shelton, Director of Public Works.

Misty says there haven't been any problems since construction crews packed up and left.

City staff is doing touch up work. We're told they plan to build a fence around the basin on Center Street to keep debris from clogging the pipes.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.