Petition aims to bring positive change for Evansville community

Aiming for change in 2017, an Evansville man started a petition to shut down an apartment complex on the city's South Side. So far more than 1,000 people have signed it.

This all stems from the death of 18-year-old Calab Luckett.

A maintenance worker found him dead at the Woodland Park complex Monday. Residents say, police are there all the time.

So, Evansville resident Jeremy Wakefield is fed up. He's doing what he can to provoke change.

After recent violence and killings at Woodland park Apartments in Evansville, Wakefield decided something needed to be done. He started a petition to bring awareness about the violence and positive change. Change not only to the complex, but to the community.

"There are families that are tired of being broken apart. There are families that are tired of their loved ones being killed and murdered, and they want answers," said Wakefield.

One Evansville mother, who used to live in the complex, knows what it feels like to lose a child. Janita Gaines lost her 17-year-old son last July to violence at Woodland Park.

"As soon as I saw the petition, I signed it," said Janita Gaines. "Because my son was murdered out there, there has been a lot of murder out there. This kid was just found out there in the apartment. Not knowing how long or what happened is really crazy, and we have a lot of children out there in Woodland Park"

Although a petition can't really close an entire apartment complex, it's certainly a plea for help in this community and city leaders are aware.

"I know that the police department is well aware of activity in or around that general neighborhood and they do their very best to patrol that area and to keep that neighborhood safe, but like it or not, when people have the mind to break laws, they are going to break laws," stated Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "And we need residents around the city to be the eyes and ears for EPD so they can be even more effective."

We did reach out to the leasing office at the complex, but they declined to comment.

