Tough Tri-State toddler doing great after multiple stays at Riley

"He is definitely a tough kid. A tough kid," says Katy Gilberg.

Luke Gilberg is a happy, energetic and strong 4-year-old.

"Luke loves life. He does. He loves his cousins, he loves his superheroes." says Dad, Josh Gilberg.

Most days, for hours at a time, you'll find Luke Gilberg squatted in his playroom with big brother, James, reading books and playing.

But it wasn't always this way.

Their journey with Riley started when Katy was about 20 weeks pregnant with Luke. They found out there was fluid on his brain.

A week before birth, they found out about a blockage in his stomach. Both, requiring surgery.

When he arrived. They found more problems.

"A problem where his esophagus wasn't connected to his stomach. He'd need additional surgery and what it meant was we'd be at Riley a lot longer." Says mom, Katy Gilberg.

The Gilbergs put their trust in Riley Nurses and Doctors and say without Riley, Luke's story would have a much different ending.

Since then, they've had some brief stays, but last January, they ended up at Riley again.

"They figured out he had what's called a Chiari Malformation, which is where part of the brain comes down a little too close to the spine." says Josh.

Luke ended up having two different brain surgeries. Another emergency one to replace a shunt. They tell us just days after that surgery, they were back home and all this little guy wanted to do was play in the snow.

And they let him.

Luke is doing just fine these days. And mom and dad tell me their motto for him is to let him be the best Luke he can be.

"He has delays, he's not doing the things your typical 4-year-old would do. But you know what? There's never been anything typical about Luke. And that's good." says Katy.

Luke only visits Riley once or twice a year for checkups.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.