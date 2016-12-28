New Illinois law requires cosmetologists training to spot signs of domestic abuse

Police records show Dispatch warned EPD officers Friday night of Deion Eastwood yelling at a group of people near what he called his step brother's house.More >>
The University of Southern Indiana women's tennis team their first Great Lakes Valley Conference win of the year by defeating McKendree 8-1 Saturday afternoon at the St. Clair Tennis Club in O'Fallon, Illinois.More >>
Evansville police have made an arrest in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
Kacy Beckerle and the rest of Aleah's family haven't slept much since getting the news police found Aleah's body had been found.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady confirms his office is investigating a murder-suicide.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
