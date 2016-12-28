New Illinois law requires cosmetologists training to spot signs of domestic abuse

Carmi's Special Effects Salon Owner Sherri Duckworth talks to 14 News about a new Illinois law that will require cosmetologists to undergo training in how to spot signs of domestic and sexual abuse in their clients.

In Illinois, new laws aim to root out sexual assault and domestic abuse.

In 2017, cosmetologists there will be required to undergo training to report signs of abuse in their clients.

Cosmetologists at Special Effects salon on Main Street in Carmi tell us they have some concerns.

"You know, that's such a personal thing to someone, I don't know how it would be to ever confront anyone," Stylist Cheryl Churchwell told us.

Churchwell says she's built strong relationships with her clients over the years.

"Well, you do talk about a lot of things," Churchwell said. "You do, but, I don't know if one would talk about that. I don't know."

Effective Jan. 1, 2017, cosmetologists in Illinois will receive a one-hour education course to spot the signs of domestic and sexual violence as part of their license renewal process.

Advocates say it's also a way to increase awareness, offer victims another place to turn for help, especially those who may not feel comfortable going to authorities.

But the stylists we met say they're worried they may cut short their relationships with their clients under the new law.

"I understand the whole point of it, and I understand why they're doing it," Special Effects Owner Sherri Duckworth said. "I'm not sure how we'll really play a big part in it. It'll be interesting, and, to see if it's actually followed up with it. If we do report something, are they actually going to follow up with it?"

The requirement will take effect for all cosmetologists seeking September 2019 renewals. Right now, we're told state officials are working on the guidelines.

We will let you know when details are released.

