Lake Malone State Park Marina to shut down this week

Funding isn't just a problem for Kmart stores, but apparently for Kentucky state parks too.

The Kentucky Department of parks will shut down Lake Malone Marina on Friday. Officials with the Park say, disintegrated floating devices and dock board surfaces make it unsafe for people to use the marina.

Locals and state officials said that Lake Malone Marina has not been safe for the public for years.

"It's been kinda unkempt and it's a shame because like I said I've been down here all my life and just to see something go down like that, it's a sad thing," said Tyler Vaughn, a Dunmor, KY resident.

State Representative Brent Yonts issued a plea to the commissioner of the state Department of Parks to restore the marina at Lake Malone. Yonts once worked in the marina and says two big ice storms over the years contributed to damaging the dock.

Yonts says, the cost of repairs is around $250,000 and that it has been this way for several years despite repeated requests to fix it.

All of the other outdoor entertainment will remain open at Lake Malone State Park. The Parks Department says it will explore any available options to restore some or all of the services provided by this marina.

