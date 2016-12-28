Fire chief arrested after shoving police officer

The Cannelton Fire Chief was arrested after state police say he shoved a police officer multiple times at a fire scene.

Troopers say Cannelton fire and police responded to a structure fire on Tuesday on Knight Street. A Cannelton police officer and Perry County Deputy went in the home to make sure no one was inside.

They were not able to check the whole house because of overwhelming smoke.

Troopers say once outside, Officer Ryan Foertsch tried to break the window of a room that he was unable to clear. That is when troopers say Chief Christopher Herzog approached Foertsch and ordered him off the fire scene, pushing him several times.

Chief Herzog is charged with battery against a public safety official.

