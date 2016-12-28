Stein aims for 300th win Friday

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stein gets his first crack at career win No. 300 Friday at 6 p.m. as the Screaming Eagles close out the calendar year with a bout versus Midwest Region foe Ohio Dominican University at the Physical Activities Center.

Stein, who is 299-199 (.600) in his 18 years atop the USI women’s basketball program, has been a part of 458 of USI’s 606 all-time wins during his 26 years with the Eagles—he was an assistant coach under Chancellor Dugan from 1991-99.

USI (10-1, 2-0 GLVC) is looking for its season-best sixth straight win after posting a perfect 2-0 mark at the Puerto Rico Classic prior to the holiday break. Senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) averaged 23.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the Screaming Eagles, while junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) chipped in 17.0 points and 3.5 steals per contest.

Wascher, who is averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game, was named the GLVC Player of the Week for her efforts, which included a career-best 29 points in the Eagles’ 88-71 win over the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.

Grooms, who had a career-high 28 points against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, leads the Eagles with 15.7 points per contest, while junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) is contributing 11.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per appearance. Senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) rounds out the Eagles’ double-figure scorers with 10.5 points and 3.5 assists per game, while junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) leads the Eagles with 4.0 assists per contest.

Ohio Dominican (7-5, 3-3 GLIAC) has split its last six games, all against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition. Senior guard Lauren Bates averages a team-best 13.3 points per game for the Panthers, who have lost two games this year by four points or less, including a one-point overtime setback to No. 4 Bellarmine University.

USI resumes Great Lakes Valley Conference play January 5 when it hosts William Jewell College at the PAC.

USI Women’s Basketball Notes

• Eagles perfect in Puerto Rico. USI Women's Basketball posted a perfect 2-0 mark at the Puerto Rico Classic. Senior forward Hannah Wascher averaged 23.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the Screaming Eagles, while junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms chipped in 17.0 points and 3.5 steals per contest.

• Wascher nets GLVC honor. Senior forward Hannah Wascher earned GLVC Player of the Week honors for her efforts at the Puerto Rico Classic. It marks Wascher's first GLVC weekly award and the first for a USI women's player since Morgan Dahlstrom netted the accolade December 21, 2015.

• Big rebounding effort. The Eagles racked up 68 rebounds in their win over Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras. It marked the most rebounds in a single game for USI since the Eagles compiled a school-record 69 in a win over Marygrove December 9, 2012.

• Grooms dials-up trifecta. Junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms hit a career-high six three-pointers in USI's win over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez as she finished with a career-best 28 points. It was the most three-pointers by a USI women's basketball player since Autumn Miller splashed in six threes in USI's win over William Jewell January 2, 2015.

• Second quarter proves big for Eagles. USI's favorite quarter throughout its first 11 games has clearly been the second quarter. The Eagles are outscoring their opponents by an average of 22.9 points to 10.5 points per game in the second period this season. USI outscored Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, 26-6, in the second quarter and Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, 27-20.

• USI in statistical rankings. USI begins the week leading the GLVC in nine statistical rankings and is in the top five of 16 GLVC statistical categories. The Eagles also rank in the top 25 of 12 NCAA Division II statistical rankings.

• Non-conference. The Eagles are 37-7 in the last five years versus non-GLVC opponents, including 8-1 this season. The Eagles conclude their non-conference schedule December 30 against Ohio Dominican before resuming GLVC play in January.

• Scouting the opposition (Ohio Dominican). Senior guard Lauren Bates averages a team-best 13.3 points per game for the Panthers, who enter Friday's game with a 7-5 mark, including a 3-3 record in the GLIAC. Of Ohio Dominican's five losses this season, two have been by four points or less, including a one-point overtime setback at No. 4 Bellarmine.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept.