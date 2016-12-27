An Evansville 8-year-old's birthday wish featured on State Farm commercial

An Evansville eight-year-old didn't want toys for her birthday.

What she wanted, was to give back.

Her birthday surprise is now featured in a national State Farm commercial, and thousands around the country are raving about it.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society stays busy year round. It's currently flooded with over 100 cats and dogs. The upkeep is costly.

But thanks to 8-year-old Katherine Cartwright's vision, VHS has enough food and toys to sustain its animals for months.

Katherine's only birthday wish...just make the animals happy at one of her favorite places.

"The Humane Society when we went there not all the dogs or the cats had any toys to play with, and one dog had a blanket," Katherine told us.

It's easy to see where Katherine's charitable heart comes from. Their three-legged dog, Duke, and blind kitten, Bella, are lucky enough to call the Cartwrights' home.

After Katherine's mom posted on her Facebook about Katherine's birthday wish, it caught State Farm's eye.

Before the family knew it, they were filming with a production company from New York.

The commercial shows Katherine getting the surprise she was hoping for. State Farm had donated a truckload of food and toys for VHS.

"It just made me feel happy because I thought I was gonna get just presents for my birthday," Katherine said. "But I got a surprise, and got dog and cat food and it was a load of a semi!"

Her mom, Rachel, says Katherine is a very determined child.

"She came up with this idea," Rachel told us. "She said, Mommy, I want to get dog food and cat food for my birthday. She said she was determined and that's what she wanted. Even the grandparents had asked her if we bring you a toy, what would you want as a toy? And she said, you better bring the receipt with it because I'm going to take it back to the store and get dog food and cat food, that's what I asked for!"

14 News spoke with VHS volunteers on Katherine's initiative and State Farm's donations.

"Some 8-year-olds...you don't get that vibe from them," VHS' Amanda Coburn said. "You know, they're just immature, they're too young, and she's not that way. It was so nice to see her face light up when she realized what all these other people were contributing to what she was doing."

A reminder, that even the smallest ideas, can change someone's world.

