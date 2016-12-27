Dog rescued from hoarding situation gets new lease on life

17 animals rescued from a Hopkins County animal hoarding situation are on the road to recovery.

One dog, in particular, faced major health concerns. Officials weren't sure if the dog would ever be adopted.

Now she has a new life, even though she can't see it.

It is hard to believe the little Pomeranian named Helen was able to survive.

In November, Hopkins County Humane Society officials seized 18 animals from a home in Madisonville. Authorities called it a "puppy mill." The owners, Charles and Susan Reynolds, later pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty.

When the animals were brought in, Susanne Elliott says she couldn't believe it.

"It was horrible, filthy conditions," said Elliot. "We call it an abuse case, I think it's more torture."

The animals were kept in cages.

Never saw the light of day.

They were only used for breeding purposes.

"I just couldn't get her off my mind," explained Elliot. "After all, she's been through and she finally has a chance."

Elliot eventually adopted Helen. The rest of the dogs went to an animal rescue shelter in Louisville.

Now, Helen is a completely different dog. She loves cheese puffs and being carried around in this sling.

Elliot loves photography, and she's been capturing the moments Helen missed out on, being loved by a family.

"She may not have a lot of life left, but we were willing to go through all that, to save her," said Elliot.

Elliot says if it weren't for the actions of one person investigating a complaint, these animals may never have been discovered.

The people who pled guilty to animal cruelty, in this case, won't serve jail time. They had to agree to not have animals for two years and pay their court costs.

