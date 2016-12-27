Henderson firefighters receive new Hazardous Duty Pay Plan

The City Commissioners in Henderson adopted a new Hazardous Duty Pay Plan for firefighters.

Police officers got a similar pay increase earlier this year. Proponents say the extra pay will help retain officers and firefighters and reduce retraining expenses.

Those against it argued that it eliminates merit-based pay raises.

Tuesday's vote came in a special-called meeting to wrap up business before the new commission takes office in January.

