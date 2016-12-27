18 yr. old's death ruled homicide after autopsy

An autopsy on the person found inside an apartment complex is being ruled a homicide.

Vanderburgh county Coroner Steve Lockyear concluded the cause of death for Calab Luckett, 18-years-old, of Evansville, to be a single gunshot to the head.

We have been told maintenance workers at Woodland Parks apartments found the body inside an apartment on Monday.

They had been doing some work in several of the apartments, which is what lead the maintenance worker to the apartment. When he got there, he noticed a door had been moved. He pushed open the door and found Luckett's body.

This is an ongoing investigation for the Evansville Police Department and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.