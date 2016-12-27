Suspect in sheriff home burglary investigation speaks to 14NEWS from jail

Three people charged in connection to the home burglary at Sheriff Dave Wedding's home. (Source: 14WFIE)

One of the suspects accused of breaking into the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's home telling his side of the story.

Maykayia Smith, April McGuire, and LaDonna Morton all charged in the case.

Another juvenile was arrested in relation to the burglary, but no information was released on their identity.

Investigators say the suspects pried open a locked window and broke into Sheriff Dave Wedding's home on December 15th.

The suspects made off with over $3,000 worth of items.

Investigators say a fingerprint left on a window, matched McGuire. McGuire's interview with detectives led to the arrest of Smith and Morton.

