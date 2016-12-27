Central City family loses everything to house fire

A Muhlenberg County family is living with relatives after their home was destroyed by a fire.

It happened last night in the 400 block of North Fifth Street in Central City. Firefighters say it started on the kitchen stove.

Holly Smith and her kids are in disbelief as they look over the damage. She tells us she was feeding her baby in the living room last night when she saw and smelled smoke. That's when Smith and her mom grabbed the kids and got out.

“You're losing everything you got and there's nothing you can do about it. You just have to watch your house burn down,” said Holly Smith.

The blaze destroyed the home and almost everything inside. Across the street at a neighbor's house is a small baby crib filled with a couple of items that were saved.

“There’s nothing you can do about it, but start fresh,” said Smith.

Smith and her kids are staying with relatives in Central City. That's where they're celebrating her four-year-old son's birthday. Most of his gifts were also destroyed.

