2 people arrested after fight breaks out in Eastland Mall

Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says a fight broke out last night around 8:30 p.m. at Eastland mall.

This instance adds just another fight to a very long list of fights that broke out across malls nationwide. Police responded to a large fight involving up to 100 people.

When police arrived at the entrance to the cafe court, people were yelling but no one at was actually fighting. Police say as the crowd calmed down, Darryl Banks walked through and began yelling for someone in a car to get out and fight him.

Police told him to stop as it was agitating the crowd all over again. When he kept yelling police then arrested him after a brief struggle.

Police also arrested a 14-year-old girl after she refused to calm down.

Banks and the juvenile are charged with disorderly conduct. Banks is also charged with resisting arrest.

"It's not a coincidence all of these individuals were aware of the activity going on in the other cities. Social media spreads that stuff in a matter of seconds. If any body believes that this was random and just a normal night at Eastland mall they are mistaken," said Sargent Jason Cullum.

Scott Ferguson, Senior Marketing Manager for Eastland Mall, said their number one priority is the shopper's safety.

Police will be adding additional security for the next couple of days.

