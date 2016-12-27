Child abuse, neglect cases up as shortage of volunteers in foster homes rising

The shortage of foster homes in Warrick County is not necessarily because there are fewer foster families, but because of a big rise in abuse and neglect cases in the county.



"These kids are innocent and they deserve the support as they move through this situation, being in the court system. They deserve all of the care and permanency and safety that every child deserves," Warrick County CASA Volunteer Jacy Gowen said.

Warrick County CASA is serving 120 kids, with another 45 on a waiting list. Spanning in age from newborn to 21 years. The sad part is it's a problem that hasn't gotten better, in fact, it has gotten a lot worse, but workers at Warrick County want to bring awareness to the problem.

"Everything is so confidential in these cases and it's held to such a high standard, but we really need to bring awareness that these things are going on, you know there is a need," Warrick CASA Program Director Diane Alexander said.

Warrick County CASA volunteer Jacy Gowen says hearing cases like this, and having kids of her own really hits home.

"It hurts actually. I look at my kids and know that it's almost a lottery, you know where children start out. They don't ask for stable homes, they don't ask for unstable homes. It's just almost the luck of the draw and I just hurt for those kids that don't have that stability that everybody deserves," Volunteer Jacy Gowen said.

That's why they hope you will reach out and volunteer.

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent visit the Indiana Department of Child Services website. Or to volunteer to visit the Warrick County Casa website or call at 812-897-8621.

