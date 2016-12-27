Family staying positive as teen crash victim remains in coma

Megan Ripperdan's family tells us they are taking things hour by hour as she remains in critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital.

Just two days ago, on Christmas, Megan opened her eyes. A Christmas miracle her family says was a wonderful present.

Her aunt, Stephanie Farmer, says she is not out of her coma, but says they feel like she is trying to wake up.

Farmer says Megan is still on a ventilator and in critical condition. Megan was home from college at Wabash Valley for the Holidays and riding in a car on Dec. 17, 2016, with Skylar Robinson-Williams, 15-years-old, and another passenger.

Police say, Osiel Marroquin, 18-years-old, was driving the wrong way on Highway-62 when he crashed into their car.

We are told Megan has some brain damage and doctors say if she survives this she will not be like she was. The family says they're hoping that's not the case.

Daily updates from the family's Go Fund Me page say she's fighting and they're asking for prayers.

So far, over $10,000 has been raised to help Megan's family pay for her medical bills. The family says It could take weeks or even months for her to wake up and possible long term care for rehab.

