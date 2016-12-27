Over 100 dead trees to be cut down in Gibson Co.

The plans to tear down the old, rotting and dead trees have been in the works for a few years.

City officials tell us they are happy to take this problem off homeowners hands.

"If you look at that tree, there's four or five limbs that are broken but haven't made it all the way down yet," said Connie Hensley.

The sight of big, broken tree limbs in front of Hensley's home on Emerson Street in Princeton is nothing new to her. She picks up sticks from the streets and sidewalks all of the time.

But now, City Officials have a plan to get rid of the clutter on her road. Princeton's Building Commissioner, Clint Smith tells us the city plans to clear more than 100 dead trees in town.

His office and the street department will pay for the project. Many of them are on Emerson and Prince Streets.

Smith says the dead trees are a big problem. He gets calls all of the time about huge limbs blocking roads. He tells us they're trying to do some preventative maintenance.

Keeping dead limbs from falling on parked cars, homes or electric wires.

Hensley tells us she planned to have this tree in front of her house torn down in the spring. Now, the city is taking care of it for her.

"It'll save me some money and I'm not too worried about that. It helps me out. And it helps with the leaves, too. Because we get all these trees losing their leaves and you've got problems with the sewer. It blocking that. So, there's a lot of pluses to it. A lot of pluses."

Work should start in a few weeks and last for a month.

The goal? To continue to remove more problem trees over time.

We're told the city will not cut down trees in people's yards. Only dead ones between the street and sidewalk, which is considered a city easement.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.