'Skylar Give Back' fundraiser underway at Azzip Pizza

A fundraiser is underway to help the family of Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

It will be happening December 27th-28th at all Azzip Pizza locations.

To give back, just tell the cashier you are there for the Skylar Give Back, which will take 20% of your purchase and go towards the Robinson family.

"Oh today [Tuesday] it's been crazy, normally we only have days like today on Saturday, Azzip started off local we expect the community to support us, so we're gonna support the community," said Ashton Harris, Azzip Pizza manager.

Azzip Pizza has locations in Evansville and one in Newburgh. They are open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

