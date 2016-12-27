Formal charges filed against those accused of burglarizing sheriff's home

Three people have now been formally charged with burglary at the home of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

One of the suspects, Maykayia Smith, 18-years-old, appeared in court on Tuesday. Smith is charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

We now know Smith is the alleged getaway driver in this home burglary. Investigators still say, the trio charged in this case, didn't realize they were breaking into the sheriff's home.

Being charged in this case along with Smith; April McGuire and LaDonna Morton.

Investigators say McGuire's fingerprints were lifted from a pried open window at Sheriff Wedding's home. Smith posted a video on Facebook with items similar to those stolen from the sheriff's house, hours after the burglary, according to the investigators.

Once investigators arrested McGuire from the fingerprint, authorities say she gave up Smith. Shortly after, Morton was arrested in the case.

Circuit Court Judge David Kiely said he has a conflict of interest in the case, so the case will be transferred to another court.

Smith is being held without bond, McGuire has a $10,000 cash bond, Morton has a $30,000 cash bond.

