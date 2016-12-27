Ohio River bridges toll to begin this week

A reminder, free rides are coming to an end on the new Ohio River Bridges into Louisville.

Tolls begin will start on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, on the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark Bridges. How much you pay depends on what type of vehicle you drive, and how often you cross.

You will need to get an EZ Pass through a company called RiverLink. If you don't get one of those passes, you will get a bill in the mail and have to pay that way.

Click the following link for to register for an EZ Pass.

