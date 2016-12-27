Police called to Eastland Mall after reports of a large fight

Police were called to Eastland Mall for reports of a large fight on Monday.

The video of the scene above was sent to us by a viewer.

It happened a little after 8 last night.

Police say one suspect was yelling in the mall and trying to get other people to fight with him.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect after he resisted.

Police have not released a name of the suspect at this time.

