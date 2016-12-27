Shooting under investigation in Greenville, KY

There is an update to a shooting in Greenville that 14 News was first to report Monday night.

Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. at a home on Twin Hills Drive.

They say Quinton Torian, 34, got in a fight with another man in the drive way.

Officers say Torian shot the man in the foot. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Torian faces several charges including assault, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.