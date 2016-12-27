Best Buy launches new service program to help set-up Holiday gifts

High tech toys are always popular gifts, and if you got fancy new electronics for Christmas and aren't big into reading directions, we have a little tutorial for you.

Best Buy is launching their new customer loyalty set-up program on Tuesday, December 27, just in time to help those with their new holiday gifts.

The reason they're doing this is because they want to make sure customers are getting the most out of their gadget.

A manager from the Geek Squad at Best Buy in Evansville said all year round, they have people come in and confused how to use their new device, but after Christmas, they say they see way more people.

Miles Seltzer, the connections manager for the Geek Squad at Evansville Best Buy, said the big items he expects to see Tuesday are the Amazon Echo, Google Home, fitness watches, tablets, and Go-Pros.

He said the tricky thing about some set-ups is they require you to download an app or hook up to something.

But, before you go straight to best buy and get in line, make sure this isn't something you could easily do at home.

"It's so simple once you learn one thing how to do it whether it's pairing a device or setting it up, traditionally, you figure out how to do the rest because it's very similar the way all of these work," said Seltzer. "A lot of the products we're offering to set up for free. All of them are using technologies like blue tooth now to do their pairings and set ups and they're using apps and applications to do so."

The new customer loyalty set-up program is free. All you have to do is sign up to become a loyalty member, which is also free.

In the past, the set-up charge was $40, but Seltzer said if this is a success, Best Buy might make this permanent.

You can also make an appointment with the Geek Squad online.

Best Buy opens at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning

