EPD searching for suspect Evansville Metro PCS robbery

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Evansville police are searching for the man who robbed an east side business at gunpoint Monday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the pre-paid wireless provider Metro PCS on East Morgan Ave.

Police say the robber came in with his face covered with a ski mask, showed a gun, and got away with cash and store merchandise.

Officials say the suspect is described as a six-foot tall, black male wearing blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie jacket.

Call the police if you have any information on this.

