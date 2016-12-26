EPD searching for suspect Evansville Metro PCS robbery

Evansville Police are searching for the man who robbed a Metro PCS Monday night (Source: Evansville Police)

Evansville police are searching for the man who robbed an east side business at gunpoint Monday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the pre-paid wireless provider Metro PCS on East Morgan Ave.

EPD's looking for this Armed Robbery suspect. He robbed the Metro PCS @ 2014 E Morgan Ave last PM. Tips 812-436-7979 https://t.co/TV6psVuzIU pic.twitter.com/D98PboQc2s — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) December 27, 2016

Police say the robber came in with his face covered with a ski mask, showed a gun, and got away with cash and store merchandise.

Officials say the suspect is described as a six-foot tall, black male wearing blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie jacket.

Call the police if you have any information on this.

