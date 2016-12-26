Brinker's Jewelers honors Newburgh teen killed in early morning crash

"Love is Louder" appears on the front of the pendant in Sophie's own handwriting (WFIE)

Sophie Rinehart was an expressive, young woman and now, her words live on.

She was a Castle High School student who died in a traffic accident along with her father and grandmother as they returned from a band competition in Indianapolis.

Now, Brinker's jewelers in Evansville is creating a line of jewelry engraved with Sophie's favorite saying.

"Love is Louder" appears on the front of the pendant in Sophie's own handwriting. Her signature is on the back.

We're told Brinker's is making about 30 pieces a day and selling them as fast as they can turn them out. They've sold more than 200 so far.

"Especially with having her writing on it and her signature, it gives you that real good personal connection, something that they've written that was in their heart and a motto for them. I think people can relate to that," said David Green, Brinker's Jewelry Designer.

They are 75 dollars each. After the cost of the metal, Brinker's is donating everything else.

All the proceeds go to a scholarship fund in Sophie's name.

