Traffic advisory for drivers on the Henderson strip

A traffic alert for drivers on the Henderson strip.

A contractor plans to restrict northbound traffic along the US 41 North Strip at Henderson on Tuesday & Wednesday, December 27 & 28.

They will be doing work on a new curb and business entrance.

Officials say this northbound lane restriction is near the Paul Drive intersection between Barker Road and Watson Lane.

The work is for the new Starbucks and Mattress store that are under construction.

