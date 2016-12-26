Traffic advisory for drivers on the Henderson strip

The Daviess County sheriff's office believes they've found the man behind all the fake money going around town.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered outside of the South Bedford home Aleah Beckerle's body was found in to pay their respects Wednesday night.More >>
Everyday police officers put their lives on the line to keep you safe. To protect themselves,Tell City Police officers are required to wear body armor vest whenever they're on duty. Some new grant money coming in will replace eight vests that are starting to wear out.More >>
Tense moments for an Evansville couple having a quiet night a home Bullets came right through the walls of their duplex last night on Judson StreetMore >>
One person was killed in a crash in Madisonville. It happened around 3 p.m. at Nebo Road and Lake Pee Wee Road.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
An Estill County teenager who's battling cancer has a unique wish for his 16th birthday his family hopes to grant: he's asking for a mailbox full of birthday cards.More >>
Villagers and news reports say a 25-year-old Indonesian man was swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi.More >>
Monday night, police began a death investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a vacant home on S. Bedford Ave. on the south side of Evansville.More >>
A sweet high school senior wanted to grant his grandmother the opportunity to do something she has never done before – attend a high school prom.More >>
According to an Uvalde County church, a bus carrying members of their congregation has been involved in a fatal wreck.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper and Republican leadership in the North Carolina House of Representatives reached a tentative agreement to repeal House Bill 2 late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Images posted on Twitter on Monday they show several examples of what, the post claims, won't be allowed at Stanton College Prep prom and an example of a dress considered acceptable with the words "good girl."More >>
They met an undercover agent in the parking lot of a Dollar Store, where police say they handed over the baby for for $3,000 in cash.More >>
