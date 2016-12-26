EPD searching for Christmas morning armed robber

Evansville Police is looking for a suspect in a reported armed robbery in downtown.

Police say the robbery happened a little after midnight on Christmas morning near Southeast First Street and Cherry.

According to the report, the victim says he was walking on Southeast First from Adams when a man wearing a sock hat put a gun to his face and demanded cash.

They're not sure how much money the suspect got away with.

A K-9 unit was called in to search, but at this time, the suspect is still on the lose.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.