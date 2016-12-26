Holiday travel expected to be busier than previous years

When it comes to holiday air-travel, some say this will be the busiest year ever (WFIE)

It's been a wet day for those traveling back home from Christmas vacation.

When it comes to holiday air-travel, some say this will be the busiest year ever.

Airlines for America says 45.2 million people will travel from December 16 through January 5. They say they're expecting 73,000 more passengers traveling each day in comparison to 2015.

Evansville Regional Airport was much busier than usual. We spoke with travelers returning and leaving to go back home.

They said they always make sure to get to the airport earlier than usual because this is not the time to make it a close call.

They also pack smart, especially when they know they will have to make extra room for gifts.

"Yeah, especially when you go from a small airport like Evansville then all of a sudden you're thrown into O'Hare where there are thousands of people trying to get home," said Chris Beck, a holiday traveler. "Yeah, it's pretty stressful, but if you take a step by step approach, you should get home just fine."

The rush is expected to spill over into early 2017 as people travel for the New Year's holiday.

