Name released of body found inside south side apartment

The name of the body found at an Evansville apartment Monday morning has been released.

The coroner confirms the body found is 18-year-old Calab Luckett of Newburgh.

Evansville police are on the scene of a "very serious" death investigation on the city's south side.

We're told a maintenance man at Woodland Parks apartments found a body inside an apartment Monday morning.

They had been doing some work in some of the apartments, which is what lead the maintenance man to the apartment. When he got there, he noticed a door had been moved. He pushed open the door and found the body of Calab.

Investigators are looking for any evidence on scene right now. pic.twitter.com/5Q8WfEXJ4T — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 26, 2016

Auth. Talked to residents who say they heard gunshots last night.. aren't sure if it's related to this investigation just yet.. pic.twitter.com/HpCxnTyajz — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 26, 2016

They told me they are looking for shell casings right now. They have blocked off more of the scene. — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 26, 2016

They did find some shell casings on scene. But again not sure if it's related to this investigation. — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 26, 2016

Officers say it is very suspicious. They are processing the scene.

We are working to gather more information.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.