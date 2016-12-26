Name released of body found inside south side apartment - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Name released of body found inside south side apartment

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
Caleb Luckett (Source: Calab's Facebook) Caleb Luckett (Source: Calab's Facebook)
(Source: Calab Luckett's Facebook) (Source: Calab Luckett's Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The name of the body found at an Evansville apartment Monday morning has been released.

The coroner confirms the body found is 18-year-old Calab Luckett of Newburgh.

Evansville police are on the scene of a "very serious" death investigation on the city's south side.

We're told a maintenance man at Woodland Parks apartments found a body inside an apartment Monday morning.

They had been doing some work in some of the apartments, which is what lead the maintenance man to the apartment. When he got there, he noticed a door had been moved. He pushed open the door and found the body of Calab.

Officers say it is very suspicious. They are processing the scene.

We are working to gather more information.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly