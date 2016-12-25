Striking out on Christmas

For a grandpa and his two grandsons, let the good times roll without any gutter balls (WFIE)

For one Tri-State family, striking out is considered a good thing.

Most families spend their Christmas sitting around the living room, eating and watching football, but, for a family that doesn't see each other until this day, it's game on at the bowling alley.

Nine year old Landon Gibson and his younger brother, Andy, don't get to see each other often, until Christmas Day.

"He only gets to visit once, or, I don't know, just a couple of times a year," Landon said. "I really missed him, so, my pa-pa decided to take us bowling."

Brotherly love at it's finest, and, naturally stronger with a little competition. So, who's the better bowler?

"He won last round," Landon said and pointed to Andy. "But I think I am just by a little bit. I let him win. I love my brother so much. He doesn't know how much I do. But, he better know that I love him."

A reminder for all of us that no matter what you do on Christmas, spending it with love is how you do it.

"I better see that strike on TV tonight," Landon laughed.

