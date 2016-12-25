Boy from Mt. Carmel declared cancer free

Luke finished chemo and was declared cancer free (WFIE)

A young boy is celebrating this Christmas because he's cancer free.

Luke Dill was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer this year.

The entire community of Mount Carmel rallied around him. Recently Luke finished chemo and was declared cancer free.

That meant he got to ring the ceremonial bell at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis before he returned home.

Luke's family says they are grateful for everyone who prayed for Luke since he was diagnosed.

