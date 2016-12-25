Megan's Minute with the Pro-Thunderbolts team: Holiday Style - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan's Minute with the Pro-Thunderbolts team: Holiday Style

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have been counting down to Christmas with a new Megan's Minute each day leading up. 

Christmas is finally here and so we made a brand new minute to help keep you in the holiday spirit. 

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly