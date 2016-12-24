Thunderbolts defeat Rivermen in overtime

Goaltender Tanner Milliron stopped 17 first period shots and Evansville never trailed on the way to their eighth win of the season, defeating the Peoria Rivermen 2-1 in overtime.

After being outshot in the first period, the Thunderbolts scored a powerplay goal in the second. Dave Williams scored his team leading seventh goal assisted by Josh Elmes and Justin MacDonald. MacDonald returned to the Thunderbolts earlier this week after being loaned to Indy Fuel (ECHL).

Peoria scored in the final minute of the second period to tie the game at one. Alec Hagaman scored his fourth of the season. Evansville had three powerplay opportunities in the middle frame and outshot Peoria 15 to 10.

Both teams had powerplay opportunities in the third period. The Thunderbolts had 1:27 seconds of 4-3 powerplay, but couldn't convert. Peoria had a powerplay in the final five minutes, but couldn't break the tie.

Evansville got the overtime winner three minutes into the bonus time. Brad Cuzner scored his first goal on the season on an end to end rush. The tally was also Cuzner's first career goal.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts