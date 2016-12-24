Letter for Santa attached to balloon travels hundreds of miles t - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Letter for Santa attached to balloon travels hundreds of miles to Spencer Co.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A little girl's letter to Santa made it hundreds of miles from Louisiana, to just outside of Santa Claus, Indiana.

It wasn't delivered by the postal service, though. It was attached to a balloon.

Erin Meyer went to Spencer County to speak with the woman who found that letter and answered it. Watch the video above.

