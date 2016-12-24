Letter for Santa attached to balloon travels hundreds of miles to Spencer Co.

Sentencing for a man at the center of a controversial arrest has been pushed back.More >>
A tornado warning has been issued to Hopkins County.More >>
Officials confirm two people were killed near the intersection of Highway 60 and KY 3199.More >>
A press conference to introduce Archie Miller as the head coach of the Indiana University Hoosiers is planned to begin at 2 p.m. CST on Monday.More >>
The sheriff's office says deputies responded Monday morning to a reported hit and run near Eastwood. Deputies say the teens crashed into an unoccupied car.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Northport police say 52-year-old Anthony Bush is facing a child porn charge after investigators found child porn pictures on his work computer and phone.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
