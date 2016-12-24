Gibson Co. deputies arrested Monrovia woman for DUI after rollover crash

A Morgan County woman was arrested in Gibson County on DUI charges.

Sheriff's deputies they got a call about a crash on Thursday near County Road 400 South and County Road 125 West.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 49-year-old Donna Reed, of Monrovia, inside a 2017 Kia Sport that overturned into a 20-foot embankment.

Deputies say they smelled alcohol on her breath and started a DUI investigation. They say she was medically cleared to be taken into custody.

She was taken to the Gibson County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle with intoxicated. We're told she has since posted a $650 bond.

