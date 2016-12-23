Service members surprised by family for the holidays

It's been five months since these U.S. Air Force Airmen could hug their family (WFIE)

Our cameras captured the surprise homecomings for not one, but two military servicemen and women at Evansville Regional Airport.

They've been at tech school in Texas for five months. Even the people watching in the terminal were moved to tears.

It's been five months since the U.S. Air Force Airmen could hug their family. Anxious eyes peered out the windows and waited for planes to arrive to finally lay eyes on the brave people who serve our country.

"You see her, go get her!"

One airman's nephew couldn't wait any longer.

Tears were streaming down her face, her nephew is a lot bigger than she was when left him.

"I'm so glad you're home!"

Instead of talking on the phone, she's finally home for the holidays.

"She's my baby. She's doing wonderful things with her life, but it's wonderful to have her home where I can see that she's ok."

Both of these Airmen won't be home for long. But while they're here, their loved ones aren't going to let go.

We certainly want to thank all military servicemen and women for their service, whether they are home for the holidays, or still serving elsewhere.

