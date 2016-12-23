Evansville drivers frustrated with Lloyd and Burkhardt intersection

If you've been out today in Evansville during the holiday season, chances are you've been stuck in bumper to bumper traffic.

Last minute shoppers are in a hurry to get in and get out.

EPD told us this is the most notorious intersection for red light runners for the holidays in recent years.

Drivers that we spoke to say they're frustrated with the traffic lights not letting enough cars through.

"People don't know how to drive," one shopper told us. "They do what they want and go when they want."

"It used to be Green River Road was this headache. Now it's Burkhardt with all the new development here and all the stores," Ron Harvey, one Evansville driver said. "It seems like the traffic department doesn't consider the traffic signals of letting people get across traffic in and out."

The roads here are wet now so it's important to stay patient, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you for these conditions.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.