Owensboro officers hand out money

The Owensboro Police Department spread some joy throughout the community.

An anonymous donor gave the police department $5,000 to spread throughout the community. Officers divided that money into $100 bills.

Officers conducted regular traffic stops but instead of giving out tickets, they surprised drivers with a crisp $100 bill.

Officers also camped out at local stores and caught people coming out.

It started out with officers offering to carry some bags, but that's when they brought out the surprise.

Some parents said they'll use that money for Christmas presents for their children. Others said they wanted to use it to pay it forward.

The reaction on people's faces was priceless when those officers handed them that money.

Officers were say that instead of having negative interactions with people, this gets them out in the community and interacting positively with everyone.

