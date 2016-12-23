Owensboro officers hand out money

Officials confirm two people were killed near the intersection of Highway 60 and KY 3199.More >>
The sheriff's office says deputies responded Monday morning to a reported hit and run near Eastwood. Deputies say the teens crashed into an unoccupied car.More >>
An Indiana Senate panel has advanced a House bill making the state schools chief an appointed position, despite a similar proposal's defeat in the Senate earlier this session.More >>
VW Sports, the majority owner of the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team, has announced their purchase of local businessman Mike Hall’s ownership interest in the team.More >>
Henderson police say a man arrested in Evansville drove through the softball field behind North Middle School and broke a window of a police car at the Henderson YMCA.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The driver in a fatal accident that left three children dead in George County this weekend will have his initial hearing Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
Authorities say a 22-year-old police officer has died after a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
