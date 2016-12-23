Tri-State family's Christmas picture with dogs is a hit

Anyone with a large family knows how hard it is to get everyone to cooperate while taking a holiday photo.

Now, imagine if more than a dozen of those family members are dogs.

The Crist family loves their dogs. Like many people, they say their dogs are part of the family.

They've welcomed a few different breeds into the family, but it was their Australian Sheep dog of 14 years that led them to bring home not one, or two of these guys.

They now have 12 Australian sheep dogs and two St. Bernards.

Last year was the first year Jamie and her family thought of including the dogs in their annual Christmas card.

It was such a hit, they decided to try it again this year.

"It didn't take more than 30 minutes to take the picture. We've had so many text messages, phone calls, my kids put it on Facebook. Everyone has commented. It's been a huge hit," said Jamie.

It took a lot of squeaky toys and treats and a little bit of Photoshop to get this.

