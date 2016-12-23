Local hockey team hosts benefit game for teen killed in wrong-way crash

Several Hockey teams are teaming up for a charity game to benefit the family of Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

She's the 15-year-old from Boonville killed in a wrong-way crash last Saturday.

Authorities say 18-year old Osiel Marroquin was driving the wrong way when he hit another car head-on near Chandler.

Skylar was a passenger in the car that was hit. Two others were injured, one of them critically.

The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says they are partnering up with Saint Louis Fire, Nashville Fire Department, and Evansville Guns Hockey Teams for the event.

It's set for Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Swonder Ice Arena.

Skylar was the daughter of an Evansville AMR employee.

