Tri-State families of DUI crash victims plead for safe holiday driving

Deadly alcohol and drug-related crashes have gripped the Tri-State this year.

Family and friends of victims say they won't stop speaking out.

One of our reporters spoke with two women directly affected by deadly crashes. They have had their lives ripped apart by drug or alcohol fueled crashes.

The two women say the holidays will never be the same, but they won't be silenced. They will keep talking to hopefully to save someone else.

Tessa Brown and Dana Wise are joined by an unspeakable bond.

"I don't understand anyone who sees these on the news or hears about these situations is not affected."

Dana Wise's daughter, Autumn, who was pregnant at the time, was killed in a crash in Pike County in February. Court records show Brian Paquette, the driver that hit her, smoked meth before the crash.

"We've had a lot of young people this year. It's just outrageous."

Tessa Brown was friends with Autumn. She also knows two others who were killed or seriously injured in wrecks.

"Every time one of these tragic accidents happen, it just brings back all those emotions and I don't know what to do besides raise awareness for it."

With Christmas and New Year's celebrations underway, these are the faces pleading for drivers to stop getting behind the wheel impaired.

"There is no party, no gathering, no problem that you're going through that is worth taking someone's life."

Logan's Promise, the organization named after Reitz high school student Logan Brown who was killed in a 2015 accident, will be providing free cab rides home on New Year's Eve for impaired drivers.

Families who have lost loved ones are pleading for you all to make the smart choice.

